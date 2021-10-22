Oasis Network Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $286.85 million and approximately $45.32 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

