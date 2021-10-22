OAX Market Capitalization Achieves $25.40 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 33.8% higher against the dollar. One OAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a total market cap of $25.40 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00047113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.96 or 0.00214248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00104214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011010 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

