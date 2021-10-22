Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Oceaneering International reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 127.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

