ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Market Cap Hits $2.37 Million

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $14,611.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00071292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00073671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00108027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,343.44 or 0.99888726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.37 or 0.06494496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00022434 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

