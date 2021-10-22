ODUWA (OWC) Trading 53.7% Lower This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 44.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 53.7% lower against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $13,458.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,678.45 or 0.99904360 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00056101 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00051460 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007823 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.52 or 0.00649557 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001666 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004380 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

