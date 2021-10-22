Offshift Tops 1-Day Volume of $48,045.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $14.07 million and $48,045.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 58% higher against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $3.79 or 0.00006156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,489.39 or 0.99977936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00056248 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00050625 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 91% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008679 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.61 or 0.00674133 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.