OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stock Position Cut by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,728 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.07% of OGE Energy worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,422,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

NYSE OGE opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

