OKCash (OK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $655,447.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,705.58 or 1.00075284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00056164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00051965 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.32 or 0.00658292 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001667 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004406 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,499,462 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.