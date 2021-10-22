Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Sells $3,547,771.50 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $3,547,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $4,674,845.70.

On Thursday, September 16th, Todd Mckinnon sold 4,698 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $1,186,949.70.

On Friday, August 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10.

OKTA traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.38. The stock had a trading volume of 738,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,837. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.08 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of -67.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Okta by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 37.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,284,000 after buying an additional 126,597 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after acquiring an additional 990,869 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in Okta by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,908,000 after acquiring an additional 224,981 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

