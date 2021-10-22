Olin (NYSE:OLN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Olin (NYSE:OLN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

NYSE OLN traded up $4.22 on Friday, hitting $55.79. 53,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,233. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. Olin has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Several analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Olin from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Olin in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Olin stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930,144 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.87% of Olin worth $64,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

