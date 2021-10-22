Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,346 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $57.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.05.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.