Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 193.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,769 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

OMC stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.55.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

