OneLedger (OLT) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.05 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, OneLedger has traded 94.3% higher against the US dollar. One OneLedger coin can now be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. OneLedger has a market cap of $19.68 million and $1.05 million worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OneLedger is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

