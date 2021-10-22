OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Raised to $87.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target increased by Stephens from $75.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 59.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OMF. JMP Securities raised their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

OMF traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.50. 23,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,837. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average of $57.40. OneMain has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. OneMain’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 23.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,205,000 after buying an additional 1,744,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,537,000 after buying an additional 557,675 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,364,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in OneMain by 12.8% in the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,061,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,520,000 after purchasing an additional 234,380 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in OneMain by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,688,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

