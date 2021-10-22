Only1 (LIKE) Price Tops $0.40

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $14.91 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Only1 has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Only1 alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00046762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.43 or 0.00209636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00104282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011026 BTC.

Only1 Profile

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Only1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Only1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.