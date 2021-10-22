Ontology (ONT) Trading Up 2.1% This Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001596 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $853.77 million and $136.70 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00042001 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00108409 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $277.92 or 0.00454625 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00014966 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00034972 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

