Opacity Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a total market cap of $8.21 million and $339,961.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00046676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00103560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.67 or 0.00196166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010452 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

OPCT is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

