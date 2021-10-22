Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Insider Sells $1,059,300.00 in Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $1,059,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Joseph Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $996,600.00.

On Monday, September 20th, John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $33.24. 19,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,022. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.00. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

