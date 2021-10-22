Opium (OPIUM) Price Up 2.1% This Week

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Opium has a total market capitalization of $10.60 million and approximately $130.74 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opium has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.55 or 0.00004177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00072092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00073467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00107997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,016.16 or 1.00102814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.24 or 0.06510267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00022113 BTC.

About Opium

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

