Oppenheimer Weighs in on Apollo Global Management, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.57. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

APO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

NYSE:APO opened at $77.29 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $77.46. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $5,289,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,281,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock worth $124,296,436 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 40.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 13.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,362,000 after acquiring an additional 270,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

