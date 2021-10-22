Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,512,795 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,932,783 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.67% of Oracle worth $5,800,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.5% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $97.29. 164,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,848,675. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

