Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.62. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 1,053,399 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $70.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.19.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.
Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.