Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.62. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 1,053,399 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $70.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.19.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Oragenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oragenics by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 303,950 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oragenics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oragenics during the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oragenics during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

