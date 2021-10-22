Orchid Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $308.12 million and approximately $62.61 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00046825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.00207853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00104112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

