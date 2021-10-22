O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,937,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.46.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,562 shares of company stock valued at $42,483,487. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $663.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.17. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $663.78. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

