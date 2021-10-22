Orient Walt Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $204,978.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0447 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $204,978.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00071292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00073671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00108027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,343.44 or 0.99888726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.37 or 0.06494496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00022434 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

