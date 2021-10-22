Origin Sport Reaches Market Cap of $1.52 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $138,282.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00087530 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00020855 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

