OriginTrail Price Up 56.2% Over Last 7 Days (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 56.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $344.86 million and $6.75 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00046835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00211246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00103503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004322 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,481,336 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.