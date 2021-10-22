Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Oshkosh posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $8.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 80.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $463,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.3% during the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 10.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 61.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $105.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oshkosh (OSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.