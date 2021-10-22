Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.

NYSE:OSK opened at $105.68 on Friday. Oshkosh has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

