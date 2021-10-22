Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$20.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OR. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.41.

Shares of OR stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$15.39. The company had a trading volume of 333,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,704. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 197.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.44. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$12.39 and a twelve month high of C$18.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.95.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$57.25 million during the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

