OSRAM Licht (ETR:OSR) Shares Down 0.2%

OSRAM Licht AG (ETR:OSR) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €56.15 ($66.06) and last traded at €56.30 ($66.24). 74,914 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €56.40 ($66.35).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of €54.18 and a 200-day moving average of €53.25.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile (ETR:OSR)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

