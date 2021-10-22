OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.00

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)

OSRAM Licht AG engages in the manufacturing and sale of lighting products. It operates through the following segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive and Digital. The Opto Semiconductors segment manufactures Opto semiconductors. The Automotive segment consists of the original equipment manufacturer business for traditional light sources.

