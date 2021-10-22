Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Trading Down 3.3%

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.34 and last traded at $22.34. 400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11.

About Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY)

Ã-sterreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Mail & Branch Network and Parcel and Logistics. The Mail & Branch Network division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, direct mail items and newspapers, print media, and parcels and packets delivered jointly with the mail; and provision of intelligent input, digital document, mailroom, and data and address management, as well as dual delivery, document scanning, and digital advertising services.

