Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,198,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,784 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.57% of Outfront Media worth $124,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $3,437,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 37.0% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 43,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $21,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OUT opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

