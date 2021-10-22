Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Trading Up 0.2%

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.91 and last traded at $28.91. Approximately 49,881 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 982% from the average daily volume of 4,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75.

