Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Trading Down 0.2%

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.82 and last traded at $24.82. Approximately 85,161 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 2.21% of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.