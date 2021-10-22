Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.60% of Owens & Minor worth $338,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 131,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 103,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $3,539,624.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

