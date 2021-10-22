Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) and Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Financial Comparison

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) and Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

42.8% of Owl Rock Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Owl Rock Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Owl Rock Capital and Burford Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owl Rock Capital 80.18% 8.04% 4.05% Burford Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Owl Rock Capital and Burford Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owl Rock Capital 0 0 7 0 3.00 Burford Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

Owl Rock Capital currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.28%. Burford Capital has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.38%. Given Burford Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Burford Capital is more favorable than Owl Rock Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Owl Rock Capital and Burford Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owl Rock Capital $803.29 million 7.06 $517.46 million $1.33 10.87 Burford Capital $356.97 million 6.80 $170.86 million $0.78 14.21

Owl Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Burford Capital. Owl Rock Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burford Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Owl Rock Capital beats Burford Capital on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials. it provides financing in the form of senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and a lesser extent, equity-related securities and warrants for growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, re-financings and recapitalizations. Its investment size ranging from $20 to $250 million and it also acts as a lead investor.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage. The Asset Management segment manages eight investment finds and resulting fee stream, as well as managing the funds that hold assets originated by its post-settlement finance activity. The Services and Other Corporates segment covers fees generated for services provided by its asset recovery, legal risk management, and corporate financial activity. The company was founded by Christopher P. Bogart, Elizabeth O’Connell and Jonathan T. Molot on September 11, 2009 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, Guernsey.

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.