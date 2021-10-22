OWNDATA (OWN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 43.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 48.3% lower against the dollar. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $521,273.36 and approximately $6.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.75 or 0.00474519 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001123 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.66 or 0.00998437 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

