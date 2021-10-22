Oxen Price Tops $0.67 on Top Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $37.45 million and approximately $56,207.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,736.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.69 or 0.06540858 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.03 or 0.00314520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $623.86 or 0.01027161 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00089848 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.12 or 0.00439805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.64 or 0.00280952 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.81 or 0.00254892 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,722,937 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

