PAC Protocol (PAC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $395,523.00

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $90.94 million and $395,523.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011662 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001446 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004173 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,589,176,537 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

