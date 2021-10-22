PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.85.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $62,965.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $275,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,006. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 63.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 16.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 19.5% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 13.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

