PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis Sells 4,000 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $167,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stacey Giamalis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $275,160.00.

Shares of NYSE PD traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.99. 756,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,653. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PagerDuty by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 13.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,045,000 after acquiring an additional 953,424 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,027,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,651,000 after acquiring an additional 834,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,303,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 90.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PD. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.