Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.44. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 927,906 shares trading hands.

PTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $100.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTN. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 482.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 164.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Palatin Technologies by 902.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 630,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 1,781.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

