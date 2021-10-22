Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,186 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $508.00 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $519.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $455.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.19.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,753 shares of company stock worth $19,418,103. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

