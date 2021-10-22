Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Cut to C$49.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 51.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Pan American Silver to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.14.

Pan American Silver stock traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$32.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,352. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.74. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$27.97 and a 12 month high of C$50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of C$6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$407,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$983,490.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

