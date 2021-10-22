Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.85

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.85 and traded as high as $34.40. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 3,320 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANDY. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.85.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $835.15 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This is an increase from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

About Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

