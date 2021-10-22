Pangolin Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.06 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Pangolin has a total market cap of $30.06 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00002302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00072215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00073997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00107888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,331.68 or 1.00443048 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.33 or 0.06549706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00022103 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

