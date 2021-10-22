Parachute (PAR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.62 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $230,181.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00042277 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 94% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000438 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000421 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,650,936 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.