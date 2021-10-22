Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.57

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.57 and traded as high as $5.77. Park City Group shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 40,534 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $110.75 million, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 15.46%.
Park City Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCYG)
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
